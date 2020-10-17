Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Given New $1,865.00 Price Target at CIBC

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price target lifted by CIBC from $1,750.00 to $1,865.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CNSWF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Pi Financial downgraded shares of Constellation Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Constellation Software stock opened at $1,153.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,144.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,098.69. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of $746.28 and a 12-month high of $1,284.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $12.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 98.68%. The business had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

