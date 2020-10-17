Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Upgraded by HSBC to Buy

HSBC upgraded shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Continental from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Continental in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Continental in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

CTTAY stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Continental has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.63.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter. Continental had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Continental will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

