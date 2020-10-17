Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Upgraded by HSBC to Buy

HSBC upgraded shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Continental from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Continental in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Continental in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.
CTTAY stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Continental has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.63.
About Continental
Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.
