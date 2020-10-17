Contrasting Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) & Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO)

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) and Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Brickell Biotech alerts:

Brickell Biotech has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proteon Therapeutics has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Brickell Biotech and Proteon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brickell Biotech -709.41% -206.93% -118.67% Proteon Therapeutics N/A N/A -118.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Brickell Biotech and Proteon Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brickell Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00 Proteon Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brickell Biotech presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 490.32%. Given Brickell Biotech’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brickell Biotech is more favorable than Proteon Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.2% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Proteon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.7% of Proteon Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brickell Biotech and Proteon Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brickell Biotech $7.92 million 3.84 -$23.88 million ($5.11) -0.18 Proteon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$20.73 million ($1.15) -17.46

Proteon Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brickell Biotech. Proteon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brickell Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Proteon Therapeutics beats Brickell Biotech on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with axillary hyperhidrosis. It is also developing therapeutics for cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, psoriasis, and other dermatological conditions. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

About Proteon Therapeutics

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to enhance hemodialysis vascular access outcomes. The company develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which has completed Phase II and Phase III clinical trials for patients with chronic kidney disease. It is also evaluating vonapanitase in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.