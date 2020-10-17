Contrasting Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) & Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt (NASDAQ:PHCF)

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) and Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt (NASDAQ:PHCF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Value Line and Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Value Line 0 0 0 0 N/A Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Value Line and Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Value Line $40.30 million 6.40 $15.66 million N/A N/A Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt $3.18 million 11.05 -$2.46 million N/A N/A

Value Line has higher revenue and earnings than Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt.

Risk and Volatility

Value Line has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt has a beta of -0.57, meaning that its stock price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Value Line shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Value Line shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Value Line and Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Value Line 41.67% 32.16% 16.17% Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Value Line beats Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company offers research services, such as The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus, which provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks. It also provides niche newsletters comprising Value Line Select, Value Line Select: Dividend Income & Growth, Value Line Select: ETFs, and The Value Line Special Situations Service that offer information on a less comprehensive basis for securities that are of particular interest to subscribers; digital versions of its products through its Website, www.valueline.com, as well as The Value Line Research Center online platform; and investment analysis software, such as The Value Line Investment Analyzer, which includes data sorting and filtering tools. In addition, the company offers current and historical financial databases comprising DataFile, estimates and projections, and mutual funds through the Internet; and copyright products, which include unit investment trusts, variable annuities, managed accounts, and EFTs. Further, it places advertising on behalf of the company's publications; and provides subscription fulfillment and subscriber relation services. The company serves individual and professional investors, as well as institutions, including municipal and university libraries, and investment firms. Value Line, Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Value Line, Inc. is a subsidiary of Arnold Bernhard & Co, Inc.

About Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. It manages funds for individuals and corporate clients. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. has a strategic cooperation agreement with YINGKE Innovation Asset Management Co., Ltd. to jointly establish an equity investment fund. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

