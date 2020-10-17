Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) PT Raised to C$1.20

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$0.85 to C$1.20 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CMMC has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$0.90 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

CMMC stock opened at C$1.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.33 million and a P/E ratio of -4.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79. Copper Mountain Mining Co.. has a 52-week low of C$0.28 and a 52-week high of C$1.19.

In other Copper Mountain Mining Co.. news, Senior Officer Gilmour Clausen acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,640.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,163,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,148,013.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 117,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,690.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily holds 75% interest in the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 156 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

