Corstar Holdings Inc Sells 1,267 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $112,940.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,644,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,319,165.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 12th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,328 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $297,623.04.

On Friday, October 9th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,872 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $167,899.68.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,594 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $142,376.08.

On Monday, October 5th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 689 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $61,383.01.

On Thursday, September 17th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 2,194 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $186,950.74.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 12,607 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $1,077,394.22.

On Thursday, September 10th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 8,740 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $749,018.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,666 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $141,743.28.

On Friday, September 4th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 117 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $9,945.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,563 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $132,980.04.

CorVel stock opened at $90.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.99. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $96.45.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.62%.

CRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. CWM LLC raised its holdings in CorVel by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in CorVel in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CorVel by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CorVel in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in CorVel by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

