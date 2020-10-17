Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Covetrus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Covetrus from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub cut Covetrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Covetrus in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ CVET opened at $26.71 on Thursday. Covetrus has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.76.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.90 million. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 22.40%. Covetrus’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Covetrus will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Ellis sold 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $88,001.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at $94,268.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georgina Wraight sold 15,000 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVET. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Covetrus in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Covetrus by 13.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

