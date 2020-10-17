Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CVET. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub cut Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Covetrus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

CVET opened at $26.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.76. Covetrus has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.55.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.90 million. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 22.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Covetrus will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Georgina Wraight sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,451. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $88,001.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at $94,268.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Covetrus in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Covetrus by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Covetrus during the second quarter valued at $315,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

