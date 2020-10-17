Credit Suisse Group Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $106.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated a neutral rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $121.25 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Apple from $102.32 to $112.92 and gave the stock an above average rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Apple to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $119.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,063.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. Apple has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $137.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.51 and its 200 day moving average is $94.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 765,934 shares of company stock valued at $189,446,897. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $36,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $51,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 185.7% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $209,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

