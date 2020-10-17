CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRH Medical Corporation is a North American company focused on providing gastroenterologists throughout the United States with innovative services and products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. In 2014, CRH became a full-service gastroenterology anesthesia company that provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in ambulatory surgical centers. At the end of 2018, CRH had completed 20 anesthesia acquisitions and served 46 ambulatory surgical centers in ten states, performing approximately 305,000 procedures annually. In addition, CRH owns the CRH O’Regan System, a single-use, disposable, hemorrhoid banding technology that is safe and highly effective in treating all grades of hemorrhoids. CRH distributes the O’Regan System, treatment protocols, operational and marketing expertise as a complete, turnkey package directly to gastroenterology practices, creating meaningful relationships with the gastroenterologists it serves. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRHM. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of CRH Medical from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CRH Medical from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bloom Burton reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of CRH Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CRH Medical from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CRH Medical has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.56.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRHM opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. CRH Medical has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 million.

In other CRH Medical news, President James Kreger sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $26,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,500 shares in the company, valued at $210,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CRH Medical in the first quarter worth $41,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CRH Medical during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in CRH Medical by 182.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 42,726 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CRH Medical during the first quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CRH Medical during the second quarter valued at $209,000.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

