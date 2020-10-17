Critical Survey: NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM) versus Ulta Beauty (OTCMKTS:ULTA)

NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM) and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get NovelStem International alerts:

86.0% of Ulta Beauty shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of NovelStem International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Ulta Beauty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NovelStem International and Ulta Beauty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovelStem International N/A N/A N/A Ulta Beauty 4.41% 18.00% 6.29%

Volatility and Risk

NovelStem International has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ulta Beauty has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NovelStem International and Ulta Beauty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovelStem International 0 0 0 0 N/A Ulta Beauty 0 10 17 0 2.63

Ulta Beauty has a consensus price target of $253.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.55%. Given Ulta Beauty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ulta Beauty is more favorable than NovelStem International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NovelStem International and Ulta Beauty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovelStem International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ulta Beauty $7.40 billion 1.84 $705.95 million $11.91 20.32

Ulta Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than NovelStem International.

Summary

Ulta Beauty beats NovelStem International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NovelStem International Company Profile

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology that can predict patients' resistance to chemotherapy allowing for targeted cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. It has a collaboration agreement with NewStem Ltd. for stem-cell technology platform in cancer immunotherapy and COVID-19 resistance. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Media Corp. and changed its name to NovelStem International Corp. in September 2018 as a result of its business focus shift from advertising services to stem cell-based diagnostics for cancer chemotherapies. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories. It also provides private label products, such as the Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products, as well as Ulta Beauty branded products. As of February 2, 2019, the company operated 1,174 retail stores across 50 states. It also distributes its products through its Website, ulta.com. The company was formerly known as Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for NovelStem International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovelStem International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.