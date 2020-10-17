Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Given Buy Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Daimler stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.84. Daimler has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.18 and a beta of 1.59.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $33.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Daimler had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Daimler will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

