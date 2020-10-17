Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, September 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Daimler alerts:

OTCMKTS DDAIF opened at $57.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.84. Daimler has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.18 and a beta of 1.59.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by ($0.24). Daimler had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $33.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Daimler will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.