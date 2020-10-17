Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, September 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.
OTCMKTS DDAIF opened at $57.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.84. Daimler has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.18 and a beta of 1.59.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
