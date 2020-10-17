Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Whitbread (LON:WTB) Price Target to GBX 2,350

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Societe Generale downgraded Whitbread to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 2,260 ($29.53) in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Whitbread from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,134.72 ($40.96).

Shares of LON WTB opened at GBX 2,235.98 ($29.21) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,297.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,469.23. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion and a PE ratio of 15.42. Whitbread has a 12-month low of GBX 1,805.50 ($23.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,194 ($67.86).

In other Whitbread news, insider Louise Smalley sold 1,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,328 ($30.42), for a total value of £40,553.76 ($52,983.75).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

