Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $38.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BYD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.69.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $35.03 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $36.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.55 and a beta of 2.30.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.47. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $209.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $391,680.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $3,376,135.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,325,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,093,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 35.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

