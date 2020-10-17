Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given “Sell” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $22.00.

OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $8.85 on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($3.43) earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

