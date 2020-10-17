Dixons Carphone (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dixons Carphone (OTCMKTS:DSITF) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of Dixons Carphone stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. Dixons Carphone has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06.

Dixons Carphone Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Norsics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Irelang geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

