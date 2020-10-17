Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) (TSE:DCBO) Price Target Raised to C$69.00 at CIBC

Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) (TSE:DCBO) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$69.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DCBO. Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$56.00 price target on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) in a report on Friday, August 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$45.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$32.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$60.00 price objective on Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of DCBO opened at C$54.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Docebo Inc. has a twelve month low of C$10.30 and a twelve month high of C$58.83.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

