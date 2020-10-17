Dock (DOCK) Market Cap Achieves $6.33 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 17th. One Dock token can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, CoinBene and Fatbtc. Dock has a market capitalization of $6.33 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dock has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00268580 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00092716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00034786 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.24 or 0.01406670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00151666 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

Dock’s genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,080,458 tokens. The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io . The official website for Dock is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io

Buying and Selling Dock

Dock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, Kucoin, Binance, Gate.io and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

