Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DOCU. Citigroup lifted their target price on Docusign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $161.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Docusign from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Docusign currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $226.65.

Shares of DOCU opened at $234.60 on Tuesday. Docusign has a 12-month low of $61.68 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of -207.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.83.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Docusign will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Docusign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.35, for a total value of $3,215,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,409.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total transaction of $1,301,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 266,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,705,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,698 shares of company stock worth $22,229,708. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Docusign by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 955,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Docusign by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 26,961 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Docusign during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Docusign during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

