DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.48.

Get DraftKings alerts:

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $44.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.22. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $78,579,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $27,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.