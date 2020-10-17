Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ LYL opened at $1.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. Dragon Victory International has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.

Get Dragon Victory International alerts:

About Dragon Victory International

Dragon Victory International Limited provides reward-based crowdfunding in China. The company operates through four segments: Crowdfunding Platform Service, Incubation Services, Finder's Fees Services, and Auto-Parts Procurement Services. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dragon Victory International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragon Victory International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.