Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for about 1.1% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 21,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 5,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Scotiabank downgraded Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BofA Securities raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.81.

Shares of DUK opened at $92.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.04. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

