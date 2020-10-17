Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $165.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

EGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastgroup Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.20.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $138.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.67. Eastgroup Properties has a 52 week low of $83.40 and a 52 week high of $148.27.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $89.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Eastgroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eastgroup Properties will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $148,986.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,842,076.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $95,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,611,482.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,536 shares of company stock valued at $472,320. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 296.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

