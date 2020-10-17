EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electricidade de Portugal, S.A. ranks among Europe’s major electricity operators, as well as being one of Portugal’s largest business groups. As a multidisciplinary organisation whose activities extend to such diverse areas as telecommunications and the internet, it presents itself as a natural and competitive participant in other business segments, such as gas, water and the provision of services in the engineering and information systems’ fields. “

Get EDP-Energias de Portugal S.A alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A stock opened at $53.80 on Tuesday. EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $63.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Generation and Supply in Iberia, Regulated Networks in Iberia, EDP Renováveis, and EDP Brasil segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, mini-hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

See Also: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (EDPFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EDP-Energias de Portugal S.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP-Energias de Portugal S.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.