Eight Capital Boosts Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) Price Target to C$95.00

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) had its price objective upped by Eight Capital from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$76.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$78.13.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) alerts:

TSE:KL opened at C$67.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$25.67 and a 1 year high of C$76.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$67.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$60.10. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$805.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$769.29 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 4.0100003 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.