Eight Capital Boosts Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target to C$2.90

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price objective lifted by Eight Capital from C$2.65 to C$2.90 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and issued a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James set a C$2.85 price objective on Marathon Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of TSE:MOZ opened at C$2.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a current ratio of 25.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.90. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.71 and a 52-week high of C$2.62.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phillip Charles Walford sold 200,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total transaction of C$490,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,451,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,906,449.40.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. Its principal property is the Valentine Lake gold property with 14 contiguous mineral licenses covering an area of 240 km2 located in Newfoundland.

