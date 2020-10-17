Eight Capital Boosts Mawson Gold Limited (MAW.TO) (TSE:MAW) Price Target to C$0.75

Mawson Gold Limited (MAW.TO) (TSE:MAW) had its price objective upped by Eight Capital from C$0.50 to C$0.75 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
TSE MAW opened at C$0.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.54 million and a PE ratio of -39.58. Mawson Gold Limited has a 12 month low of C$0.13 and a 12 month high of C$0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.38.
Mawson Gold Limited (MAW.TO) Company Profile
Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Gold Limited (MAW.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Gold Limited (MAW.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.