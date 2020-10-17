Eight Capital Boosts Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) (TSE:ROXG) Price Target to C$2.50

Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) (TSE:ROXG) had its target price upped by Eight Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on shares of Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) from C$1.90 to C$2.10 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.40 price target on shares of Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

ROXG opened at C$1.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.44. Roxgold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.56 and a 1 year high of C$1.92. The stock has a market cap of $688.83 million and a P/E ratio of 59.68.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its holds interest the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in SÃ©guÃ©la gold project, which include 11 mineral exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

