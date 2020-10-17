Eight Capital Raises Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) (TSE:OSK) Price Target to C$8.00

Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) (TSE:OSK) had its price objective increased by Eight Capital from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.30.

Get Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) alerts:

Shares of OSK opened at C$3.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 10.51. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.67 and a 1 year high of C$4.85.

Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) (TSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Osisko Mining Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jose Vizquerra sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.12, for a total transaction of C$321,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 299,811 shares in the company, valued at C$1,235,221.32. Also, Senior Officer Blair David Zaritsky sold 269,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total value of C$1,157,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$247,336. In the last three months, insiders have sold 479,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,010.

Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.