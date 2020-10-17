Eight Capital Raises Silvercrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Price Target to C$16.75

Silvercrest Metals (TSE:SIL) had its target price boosted by Eight Capital from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SIL. Raymond James upgraded Silvercrest Metals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Silvercrest Metals in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Silvercrest Metals from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, September 11th.

Silvercrest Metals stock opened at C$12.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of -19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 27.10 and a current ratio of 27.19. Silvercrest Metals has a one year low of C$4.50 and a one year high of C$14.88.

Silvercrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that Silvercrest Metals will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

