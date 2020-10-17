Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elbit Systems is a worldwide leader in Night Vision Goggles Head-Up Displays (“NVG-HUD”). They are a major supplier to the U.S Army and U.S. Marine Corps of Night Vision Head-Up Display systems for use in various types of helicopters. Elbit Systems Ltd. is engaged in a wide range of defense-related airborne, ground and command, control and communications programs throughout the world. Their focus is on the upgrading of existing military platforms and developing new technologies for defense applications. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ESLT. TheStreet raised Elbit Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut Elbit Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elbit Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $166.50.

Elbit Systems stock opened at $119.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Elbit Systems has a 1 year low of $110.00 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.46.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Research analysts forecast that Elbit Systems will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESLT. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 352.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

