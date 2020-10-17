ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

Get ELECTRICITE DE/ADR alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.75.

ELECTRICITE DE/ADR stock opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. ELECTRICITE DE/ADR has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.85.

About ELECTRICITE DE/ADR

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (ECIFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ELECTRICITE DE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ELECTRICITE DE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.