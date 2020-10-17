Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Raised to C$58.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EMA. CSFB downgraded shares of Emera from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Emera from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emera presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$61.50.

Shares of EMA stock opened at C$56.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.53. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$42.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.11.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emera will post 3.0102463 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.637 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

