Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ESRT. Citigroup raised Empire State Realty Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.50 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Empire State Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of ESRT opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $7.15. Empire State Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.66 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,311,000 after buying an additional 86,889 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 25,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 292,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 92,293 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.