Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Stake Decreased by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 42.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 143,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 42,380 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.6% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 57,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 10.9% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,240,000 after buying an additional 74,657 shares during the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.90.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.