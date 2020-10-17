Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) PT Raised to C$50.00 at Scotiabank

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EDV. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.36.

Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$35.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.17. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of C$15.68 and a 1-year high of C$39.21.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$350.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$495.12 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endeavour Mining will post 3.7099999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

