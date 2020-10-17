Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

EXK has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Pi Financial lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $3.25 to $5.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.65.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.71 million, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.48. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $4.79.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 41.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,641 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 24,661 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,453,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. 16.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavour Silver (EXK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.