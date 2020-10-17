Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. produces, researches and develops antibacterial therapies and drugs through its subsidiaries. The company’s product pipeline consists of etx2514sul, zoliflodacin, etx0282cpdp and nbp program which are in clinical stage. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ETTX. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. CSFB reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Entasis Therapeutics stock opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.98. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $6.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. acquired 4,672,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $12,523,363.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. It is involved in developing Sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Acinetobacter infections; Zoliflodacin, a novel orally administered molecule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and ETX0462, a drug candidate from NBP platform that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

