Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NVST. Bank of America raised their price target on Envista from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Envista from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Shares of NVST opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12. Envista has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.33 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Envista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Envista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Envista by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Envista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Envista by 3,361.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

