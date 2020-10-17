Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enviva Partners, LP is a master limited partnership which owns and operates wood pellet production plants. It serves primarily in the United States and Europe. Enviva Partners, LP is based in Bethesa, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EVA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enviva Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.33.

EVA opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 304.29 and a beta of 1.17. Enviva Partners has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.22.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $167.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.50 million. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 19.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Enviva Partners will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVA. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in Enviva Partners by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 4,834,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,692 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Enviva Partners by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,365,499 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,133,000 after acquiring an additional 889,487 shares during the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enviva Partners by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 13,586,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $489,653,000 after acquiring an additional 835,505 shares during the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Enviva Partners by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 196,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 100,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Enviva Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,197,000.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

