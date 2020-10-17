Epstein & White Financial LLC Has $265,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Epstein & White Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,187.8% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $109.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $114.19. The stock has a market cap of $194.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,102. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $3,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,771 shares of company stock worth $12,220,943. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

