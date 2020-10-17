Equillium (NYSE:EQ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equillium (NYSE:EQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Equillium, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of EQ001 which is in clinical-stage. Equillium, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EQ. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.75.

NYSE EQ opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. Equillium has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08.

In other Equillium news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,018,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Equillium by 11.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

