Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for DCP Midstream, LP’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of DCP Midstream in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DCP Midstream’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP has been the subject of several other research reports. US Capital Advisors raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DCP Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

DCP stock opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.89. DCP Midstream has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the second quarter worth about $72,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 1,302.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 25,225 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.