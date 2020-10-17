Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. DA Davidson cut shares of Equity BancShares from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of EQBK stock opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. Equity BancShares has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $31.91. The company has a market capitalization of $242.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 million. Equity BancShares had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 5.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity BancShares will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equity BancShares news, Director Gary C. Allerheiligen purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.84 per share, for a total transaction of $33,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,750 shares in the company, valued at $231,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $70,475. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Equity BancShares by 35.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Equity BancShares by 163.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Equity BancShares during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Equity BancShares by 93.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Equity BancShares by 17.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

