Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) Price Target Increased to C$21.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ERO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Pi Financial set a C$21.70 price objective on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$21.15.

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$19.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.88. Ero Copper Corp. has a 52 week low of C$8.40 and a 52 week high of C$23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.35.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$92.40 million. Analysts predict that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

