Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ETTYF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ETTYF opened at $32.90 on Friday. Essity AB has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.00.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products include incontinence products, including skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, and intimate wipes; and wound care, vascular, and orthopedics products and services.

