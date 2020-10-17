Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ethan Allen Interiors presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

ETH opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.39. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was down 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 235.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 50.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the second quarter worth about $128,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

