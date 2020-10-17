Ethos (ETHOS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $482,296.00

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 17th. One Ethos token can currently be bought for $0.0272 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethos has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Ethos has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and $482,296.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethos Token Profile

Ethos (CRYPTO:ETHOS) is a token. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io . The official website for Ethos is www.ethos.io

Buying and Selling Ethos

Ethos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

