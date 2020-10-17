Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a development stage biotechnology company. Its product pipeline consists of DS-300, EM-100, DS-100, DS-200, ET-103, ET-101, ET-102 and CT-100 which are in clinical stage. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Deer Park, Illinois. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

ETON opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.34. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $9.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.95.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 400,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $2,800,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETON. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 71.8% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 32.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

